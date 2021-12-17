Creators, Culture, & Crypto: State of the Union
A 2021 Year-in-Review Video Presentation
This is a weekly newsletter about how tech and culture intersect. To receive Digital Native in your inbox each week, subscribe here:
Creators, Culture, & Crypto: State of the Union
Hi Everyone 👋 ,
For my final piece of the year, I’m trying something new: a video presentation of a slide deck that I put together. This “State of the Union” on consumer internet covers many of the topics I write about on Digital Native: creators, web3, the metaverse, Gen Z. Hopefully this offers (1) a retrospective on how we arrived at this moment in time, and (2) a look forward on the interesting companies and theses to watch in 2022.
I hope everyone enjoys the presentation, and happy holidays! 🎉
See you in January,
Rex
Sources & Additional Reading
Here are my top 10 most-read pieces of the year.
Check out the “Sources & Additional Reading” section of each of 2021’s 50 Digital Native pieces for in-depth links and content to read over the holiday.
Some of the podcasts I learned from most this year were Bankless (David Hoffman and Ryan Sean Adams), Invest Like the Best (Patrick O’Shaughnessy), Means of Creation (Nathan Baschez and Li Jin), Acquired (Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal), and Delphi Digital (Piers Kicks).
I also recommend reading the writing of folks like Linda Xie, Jesse Walden, Packy McCormick, and Mario Gabriele. They have some of the best content out there.
Lastly, if you’re looking to read some slide decks on consumer internet, check out David Frommer’s recent consumer trends report and the ARKInvest Big Ideas report.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe here to receive Digital Native in your inbox each week: