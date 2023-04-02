Weekly writing about how technology shapes humanity, and vice versa—always through a lens of optimism. If you haven’t subscribed, join 40,000+ weekly readers by subscribing here:

Top 5 of 2023: From AI Applications to Gen Z Behaviors

We’re a quarter of the way into 2023. I’ve put out 15 Digital Native pieces so far—in case you missed any, here are the five most-popular pieces of the year so far:

This piece examines 10 forces shaping modern commerce—from livestream shopping to TikTok, celebrity brands to CAC headwinds. Retail has never been changing faster, powered by a new class of startups reinventing how we shop.

I’ve always been a visual learner, and I find charts to be an efficient way to capture broader trends. This piece looks at 10 charts doing just that, covering topics ranging from teen mental health to ChatGPT adoption. Each chart embodies an important societal shift.

We’re in a uniquely pessimistic moment for technology—in many circles, “tech” has become something of a bad word. This piece takes the other view: that technology is a vehicle for (positive) social change at scale, looking at startups making life better across education, healthcare, and climate.

I spoke to five Gen Zs to keep a pulse on their evolving worldviews. Each conversation led to interesting insights about how the younger generation wants to live, work, and interact. These generational behavior shifts have ripple effects across the worlds of business and technology.

The Midjourney output for “Teens staring at their phones with mixed emotions”

A (long) exploration of AI’s budding application layer, and which use cases and business models might prove most valuable. We talk about everything from SHEIN to AWS, DALL-E to ChatGPT, and even what recently-crowned Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once has in common with generative AI.

Thanks for reading!