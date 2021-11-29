This is a weekly newsletter about how people and technology intersect. To receive Digital Native in your inbox each week, subscribe here:

I wrote a piece in The Atlantic about social tokens, Web3, and how everyone is becoming an investor. Unsurprisingly, I also found a way to work in Taylor Swift. The piece explores the flip side of this phenomenon as well: if everyone is becoming an investor, everything—and everyone—becomes a potential investment. What does that mean, and are we sure it’s a good thing?

What Happens When You're the Investment

The Atlantic has been my favorite publication for many years, so I’m excited to contribute something of my own. And hopefully the piece helps contextualize some of the major shifts happening in tech and in crypto for a broader audience. The public’s view of what’s happening is often that of meme stocks and multi-million-dollar JPEGs. But if you cut through the noise, there’s a massive and important sea change underway that I ultimately view as (spoiler alert) a positive force.

