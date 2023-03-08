Digital Native
10 Charts That Capture How the World Is Changing
From Loneliness to ChatGPT, Startup Valuations to Office Occupancy
Rex Woodbury
Mar 8
The Retail Revolution
10 Forces Shaping Commerce, From TikTok to CACs to Sustainability
Rex Woodbury
Mar 2
The Retail Revolution (Part 2/2) 🛍
From AI to Roblox to Sustainability, 10 Forces Changing Commerce
Rex Woodbury
Mar 1
February 2023
The Retail Revolution (Part 1/2) 🛍
From TikTok to CACs to Celebrity Brands, 10 Forces Changing Commerce
Rex Woodbury
Feb 22
How Impact Investing Applies to Venture Capital
Exploring Startup Innovation in Education, Healthcare, and Climate
Rex Woodbury
Feb 15
Reinventing Pediatric Care | Ellen DaSilva, Co-Founder and CEO of Summer Health
Talking Seed-Stage Entrepreneurship and the Consumerization of Healthcare
Rex Woodbury
Feb 12
Why the Tech Pessimists Are Wrong
4 Reasons to Be Optimistic About Technology
Rex Woodbury
Feb 8
Podcast: Youssef Ahres, Co-Founder & CEO of Flagship
Talking Instagram, Apple ATT Changes, and a New Paradigm in Creator Commerce
Rex Woodbury
Feb 3
Flagship and the Future of Creator Commerce
How Flagship is Building the Infrastructure for Discovery-Driven Shopping
Rex Woodbury
Feb 1
January 2023
What Gen Z Thinks About Work, College, and the Internet
Conversations with Five Gen Zs: Nepo Babies, Mental Health, & Capitalism
Rex Woodbury
Jan 25
How Startups Are Combatting America's Obesity Epidemic
The Tech-Powered Revolution in Health & Wellness
Rex Woodbury
Jan 19
AI in 2023: The Application Layer Has Arrived
Use Cases for Algorithmic Recommendations, Image Models, & Language Models
Rex Woodbury
Jan 14
